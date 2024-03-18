Padre Pio songwriting competition calls for entries

THE Saint Padre Pio Home for the Relief of Suffering-Philippines Foundation Inc. has announced a songwriting competition titled “Huni Kang Santo Padre Pio Alang sa Santuario” (A Song for Saint Padre Pio for the Sanctuary).

The competition, directed by Aljin Abaquita, was launched at the Sacred Heart Center on March 15, 2024, with notable speakers including Msgr. Roger Fuentes, Maximiano Fulache, Dr. Richard Saing, Roy Tabasa and Jan Paolo Villaluz.

Seeking to honor the life and faith of St. Padre Pio while raising awareness about his charitable deeds, the competition invites both amateur and professional composers to participate. Entries must be original compositions focusing on St. Padre Pio’s life and faith, and submissions are open until April 6, 2024, at 11:59 p.m. through an online portal.

Twelve finalists will be selected to compete in the Grand Finals on May 25, 2024, at the IC3 Convention Center in Cebu City. Prizes include P100,000 for the grand champion, P75,000 for the first runner-up, P50,000 for the second runner-up, and P20,000 as consolation prize. Special awards of P10,000 each will also be given for best interpreter, best arrangement and best recorded audio.

For more information, visit the official Facebook page “Huni kang Santo Padre Pio” or contact Roy (0919-331-2007) or Jan Paolo (0927-403-0580).