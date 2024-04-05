PAF FC out to prove Pinoy talent in PFL 2024

ONE of the Philippines’ most storied and beloved football clubs, the Philippine Air Force FC, is looking to make waves in this year’s Philippines Football League season. PAF FC will begin its campaign on April 6, 2024 with a clash against Mendiola FC 1991 at 5:30 pm in the Rizal Memorial Football Stadium.

Coach Joebel Bermejo will rely on a squad that is a good mix of experienced veterans and up-and-coming young players.

The all-Filipino, all-homegrown roster will be skippered by Barotac Nuevo’s Antonio “Bulldog” Albor. Fellow veterans include Romeo “Tapoy” Martinez, Glenn Bulaquina, Rodolfo Bebanco, striker Jake Hugo, Jomar Lestingio, and Geve Roy Cadiz.

Key additions are two University of Sto. Tomas (UST) grads from Barotac Nuevo--goalie Zaldy Abraham, and Darwin Busmion. Jed Delariarte, another gifted Barotacnon attacker is also expected to contribute, as is his brother Jan, a midfielder. Young guns Kernelle John Velasco, Kent Guevarra, Eric Mauring, and Patrick Salenga are promising as well.

The Delariartes are two of several civilian players who will also bolster the lineup. Central defender Jev Estampador brings an imposing presence to the backline while former UST Tiger Karl Bronda, a creative midfielder, has also been roped in. These civilians hopefully will enlist in the Air Force in due time.

The Airmen, backed by Elan Vita Diagnostic Solution of Engr. Keith Buyco, impressed in their most recent pre-season tournament, the Jerry Treñas Dinagyang Cup which they won last January. The side also finished runners-up to Philippine Army in a competition featuring all the military clubs as well as teams from other government agencies last October.

Coach Bermejo is clear that PAF has something to prove this season.

“Bilang isa sa mga all-Filipino teams sa liga, malaking bagay para sa amin na maipamalas ang kakayahan namin at mapatunayan ang kalidad ng mga player na nagmula sa grassroots,” said the former national team player.

“Ito kasi ang isa sa mga paraan para masukat ang galing ng Pinoy sa larangan ng football, at ipakita namin na kaya natin makipagsabayan sa mundo,” added Bermejo.

After the Mendiola game on Saturday the Airmen tackle Taguig FC on April 13, UCFC on the 21st, and Tuloy on the 28th. All of these matches will be held in Rizal Memorial. Sometime in early May, they plan to travel to Iloilo for an encounter with defending champs Kaya-Iloilo. / PR