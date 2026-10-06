PAF, Japan test disaster-relief airdrop in Tacloban

THE Philippine Air Force (PAF) and Japan Air Self-Defense Force (JASDF) conducted a low-cost, low-altitude airdrop exercise in Tacloban City on Tuesday, Oct. 6, 2026, to strengthen their ability to deliver essential supplies to disaster-hit areas where aircraft may be unable to land.

The exercise was part of Doshin-Bayanihan 6-26, a bilateral humanitarian assistance and disaster relief exercise involving 202 personnel from the two air forces. The PAF deployed 160 personnel, while the JASDF sent 42 personnel.

Both forces deployed C-130 aircraft for the exercise, which also included combined training, operational exchanges and coordinated humanitarian assistance and disaster response activities.

The official JASDF exercise notice lists the Tacloban drop zone at Daniel Z. Romualdez Airport in Leyte as one of three training locations.

PAF spokesman Col. Alvin Jay Capinguian, who also serves as chief of the Public Affairs Office, said during a post-exercise press conference at Brig. Gen. Benito N. Ebuen Air Base in Lapu-Lapu City that the airdrop provides an alternative means of delivering assistance when disaster-hit runways are unusable.

Capinguian cited the experience during typhoon Yolanda in 2013, when debris could block runways and prevent aircraft from landing. He said the exercise would allow both air forces to refine their procedures and improve coordination during actual emergencies.

“These activities allow us to hone our skills, hone our procedures and improve not just the way we work, but the way we work with our partners,” he said.

Based on the assessment, the airdrop exercise successfully achieved its objectives, with both participating aircraft completing their missions.

Partnerships

JASDF exercise commander Lt. Col. Shibata Takehiro said the latest iteration of the exercise also expanded medical and flight training activities. Newly introduced drills included landing and pickup exercises conducted using night vision goggles.

Takehiro said the exercise marked the first opportunity to implement the Japan-Philippines Acquisition and Cross-Servicing Agreement (Acsa), providing the two militaries with practical experience in applying the agreement during bilateral operations. The Acsa took effect on Aug. 22.

“We aim to enhance the humanitarian assistance and disaster relief capabilities of both nations and strengthen cooperation with the Philippine Air Force,” Takehiro said.

Capinguian explained that the Reciprocal Access Agreement between the Philippines and Japan has also allowed Japan to deploy an aircraft to the Philippines for Doshin-Bayanihan 6-26 and enabled its personnel to stay longer for the exercise.

He said the Acsa provides a framework for the two countries to support each other with the supplies, equipment and services needed by visiting forces. Under the agreement, Capinguian said, the host country can provide the necessary support to visiting personnel during bilateral activities.

Disaster-prone countries

Capinguian said closer cooperation is particularly important because the Philippines and Japan are both located within the Pacific Ring of Fire and face recurring risks from earthquakes, typhoons and other natural disasters.

The exercises allow the two air forces to familiarize themselves with each other’s procedures and establish coordination mechanisms before a crisis occurs.

“So, these exercises allow us to be able to work seamlessly hand in hand because the JASDF staff have their procedures, the Philippine Air Force has its own procedures and we are learning from each other,” Capinguian said.

He said building those relationships in advance would allow the two countries to respond more effectively when disaster strikes.

Doshin-Bayanihan 6-26 is designed to improve humanitarian assistance and disaster relief capabilities and strengthen cooperation between the Philippine and Japanese air forces. The exercise runs until Friday, Oct. 9. / DPC