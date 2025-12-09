Pag-Ibig bags Best Sustainability Initiatives Award

STATE-RUN Pag-Ibig Fund has received the Best Sustainability Initiatives Award at the 2025 Governance Commission for GOCCs Awards Ceremony, recognising its efforts to embed sustainability practices across its operations.

Department of Human Settlements and Urban Development Secretary and Pag-Ibig Fund Board Chair Jose Ramon Aliling said the award underscored the agency’s commitment to responsible governance.

“Receiving this award affirms our commitment to embedding sustainability in every aspect of our work,” he said in a statement.

Pag-Ibig has strengthened sustainability measures in recent years, including expanding access to affordable and climate-resilient housing through responsible lending and the Expanded Pambansang Pabahay para sa Pilipino Program. It has also accelerated digital initiatives to cut paper use, reduce branch visits and improve service efficiency.

The agency has rolled out support for greener housing solutions by allowing members to use housing loans for installing solar panels, either for home improvement or as part of new units. It also grants additional appraisal consideration for accredited developers that integrate green or energy-saving features in their projects.

Chief executive officer Marilene Acosta said the recognition reinforces the agency’s mission to offer sustainable and impactful programs.

“This honor strengthens our resolve to serve with greater purpose,” she said, adding that Pag-Ibig will continue promoting sustainability in its savings and housing finance services.

The award comes as Pag-Ibig marks its 45th anniversary on Dec. 14, celebrated under the theme “Isang Pag-Ibig: Susi sa Bagong Bukas.” Founded in 1980, the agency provides home financing and savings programs to support the long-term financial security of Filipino workers. / KOC