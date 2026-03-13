Pag-Ibig card savings exceed P1B

STATE-RUN Pag-Ibig Fund said the total value of discounts granted to its members through the Pag-Ibig Loyalty Card Plus program has surpassed P1 billion, as the initiative expanded its network to 507 partner establishments nationwide.

The agency reported that cumulative discounts from the program reached P1.005 billion, generated from 30.66 million discounted transactions. Total issuance of the Pag-Ibig Loyalty Card and Loyalty Card Plus has also climbed to 15.17 million cards, reflecting growing adoption among Filipino workers.

Launched in 2014, the Pag-Ibig Loyalty Card program was designed to give members access to discounts and special offers from partner merchants. In 2019, the agency introduced the Pag-Ibig Loyalty Card Plus, which integrates cash card functions through partner banks Asia United Bank and UnionBank of the Philippines, allowing members to receive loan proceeds and access basic banking services.

Since then, the card has evolved into one of Pag-Ibig Fund’s key member benefits, helping workers save on everyday expenses such as food, medicine, transportation and housing-related purchases.

Jose Ramon Aliling, secretary of the Department of Human Settlements and Urban Development and chair of the Pag-Ibig Fund Board of Trustees, said the program demonstrates how public-private partnerships can deliver practical financial benefits to Filipino workers.

“Especially at a time of global uncertainty, when every peso counts, this program helps our members make the most of their hard-earned income,” Aliling said.

Among the 507 partner establishments, 114 fall under food, restaurants and groceries; 189 under health and medicine; five under fuel and transportation; and 20 under housing-related establishments, among other categories.

Geographically, the program covers 162 partners in the National Capital Region, 155 in Luzon, 55 in the Visayas and 85 in Mindanao.

Meanwhile, Pag-Ibig Fund chief executive officer Marilene Acosta said the program will enter its next phase with the planned rollout of the Pag-Ibig Loyalty Card Plus Digital within the year.

Acosta said the digital version will complement the existing physical card, making services and privileges more accessible, secure and convenient for members.

She added that the initiative also supports the administration’s push for greater financial inclusion by expanding access to financial services and everyday savings opportunities for Filipino workers. / KOC