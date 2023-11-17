Pag-Ibig cash loans hit P50.79B

STATE-RUN Pag-Ibig Fund has disbursed P50.79 billion in cash loans in the last 10 months, benefitting 2,281,042 Pag-Ibig Fund members.

According to the agency, this is highest amount of cash loans released for any January to October period.

In a statement sent, short-term loans released increased by 12 percent or P5.5 billion compared to the P45.29 billion released during the same period last year.

The agency said more members utilized the agency’s online channel, the Virtual Pag-Ibig, to apply for cash loans.

During the period, some 743,362 members filed their loans online, an increase of 266,281 borrowers or 56 percent year-on-year.

The amount of cash loans released from online applications surged to P16.65 billion, an increase of P6.51 billion or a 64 percent increase year-on-year.

Pag-Ibig Fund’s short-term loan program includes the agency’s multi-purpose loan (MPL) and calamity loan.

Under the Pag-Ibig MPL, qualified members can borrow up to 80 percent of their total Pag-Ibig regular savings, which consists of their monthly contributions, their employer’s contributions, and accumulated dividends earned.

The proceeds can be used to pay for tuition fees, medical expenses, minor home improvement, a family trip, or even serve as business capital.

Borrowers may choose between a 24 or 36-month payment term, with the first payment deferred for two months.

The Pag-Ibig calamity loan, on the other hand, is available to members residing or working in areas declared under a state of calamity. In the past years, the agency has returned more than 90 percent of its income, mostly derived from interest on loans, to members in the form of dividends.

Of the total amount of cash loans released by the agency, P48.32 billion were in the form of Pag-Ibig MPLs which helped 2,131,435 members, while P2.48 billion were in the form of calamity loans which in turn benefitted 149,607 members.

Pag-Ibig Fund chief executive officer Marilene Acosta cited the reliability and ease of access in availing the Pag-Ibig’s short-term loans as the main drivers for its strong growth.