Pag-Ibig exec pledges ‘verbal support’ for Capitol lot occupants

THE deputy chief executive officer of Pag-Ibig Fund has assured the Cebu Provincial Government that he will help address challenges faced by 93-1 occupants in Cebu City in securing housing loans to acquire the lots they have long called home.

Robert John Cosico met with Gov. Gwendolyn Garcia during the recently concluded 2024 APIC Summit in Hong Kong on Thursday, Nov. 14, 2024.

“I explained our predicament, and he said, ‘Don’t worry, we will fix that.’ We even shook hands to cement this commitment,” said Garcia, according to the Capitol’s Public Information Office on Saturday, Nov. 16.

Garcia said they have been trying to reach the vice president of Pag-Ibig to discuss the matter but were unable to get any response.

“We have been trying to set up a meeting with the vice president of Pagibig who is in charge of Pagibig loans and he has constantly turned us down, months on end,” she said. “Because nanghangyo ta nga usbon gamay ang (we wanted to request them to tweak the) policy just for the Cebu Provincial Government nga beneficiaries ang kadtu bang naa sa (so that beneficiaries will be those living on) 93-1, Opra, Kalunasan.”

The Provincial Government, under Garcia, has been pushing for Pag-Ibig housing loans to facilitate the purchase of Capitol lots in Cebu City.

The process involves Pag-Ibig paying the Capitol for the properties, which are valued at fair market rates, while the occupants repay Pag-Ibig under more affordable terms spread over 30 years.

However, the program has encountered hurdles because Pag-Ibig requires a signed deed of sale before releasing funds, a condition that Garcia finds problematic.

“Ang ila man gud policy, dili nila i release ang funds unless mupirma ang lot owner og deed of sale but gobyerno man gud ni (It’s their policy, they won’t release the funds unless the lot owner signs a deed of sale, but it’s also the government),” the governor said. “How can we sign a deed of sale when the funds for the purchase haven’t been released yet?”

The assurance from Cosico is seen as a breakthrough after months of stalled negotiations.

His promise to revisit the loan process is a significant step toward addressing the plight of affected households numbering around 10,000, many of whom have been living on the properties for decades.

The 93-1 lots, covering 51 hectares across 11 barangays in Cebu City, were first made available for purchase through Provincial Ordinance 93-1 in 1993. / CDF, PR