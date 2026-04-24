Pag-Ibig fairs showcase 40K homes

THE Pag-Ibig Fund is continuing its housing fair series in South Luzon and the Visayas to expand access to homeownership for Filipino workers and their families.

The South Luzon fair is set for April 27-28, 2026, at the Jose Rizal Coliseum in Calamba City, Laguna, while the Visayas leg is scheduled for April 30 and May 1 at the IEC Convention Center Cebu. Each fair will showcase more than 20,000 housing units from partner developers and the agency’s acquired properties.

The events are part of the Department of Human Settlements and Urban Development (DHSUD) and Pag-Ibig Fund efforts under the Marcos administration’s Expanded Pambansang Pabahay para sa Pilipino Program (4PH). The initiative aims to bring housing supply, affordable financing, and government assistance closer to the public following a successful leg in Central Luzon.

“We continue to heed the call of President Ferdinand R. Marcos Jr. to make decent and affordable housing more accessible to Filipino families through the Expanded 4PH Program,” said DHSUD Secretary Jose Ramon Aliling, who also chairs the Pag-Ibig Fund Board of Trustees. He noted that the fairs provide a single venue for private developers and government financing.

Amortization

The fairs will feature socialized housing units such as Pasinaya Heights in Laguna, where a unit priced at P1.404 million can be purchased for a monthly amortization as low as P2,257.91 in the first year. In Bacolod, a 24-square-meter unit at Asenso Yuhum Residences priced at P1.059 million carries a starting monthly payment of P1,703.08.

These rates are made possible through the Pag-Ibig Fund Housing Loan Program under the Expanded 4PH, which offers a subsidized three percent interest rate for the first five years. An Early Bird Promo is also available, allowing the first 30,000 qualified borrowers to enjoy the three percent interest rate for the first 10 years of their loan.

Pag-Ibig Fund Chief Executive Officer Marilene Acosta emphasized that these loans enable low-income members and overseas Filipino workers to access housing at costs often lower than monthly rentals. She added that the fairs help members build long-term household stability and equity by providing clear steps toward owning a home. / MVG, PR