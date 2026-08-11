Pag-Ibig Fund 1st half income rises 24% to P41.35 billion

PAG-IBIG Fund’s net income rose 24 percent to a record P41.35 billion in the first half of 2026, supported by higher earnings from its loan portfolios, stronger investment income and cost management.

The state-run savings and housing finance agency said the increase came despite lower housing loan rates and the increase in its maximum housing loan amount to P10 million, as it continued to support the government’s Expanded Pambansang Pabahay para sa Pilipino Program.

Pag-Ibig Fund’s total assets also grew by more than six percent to P1.32 trillion as of end-June, up P81.95 billion from P1.23 trillion at the end of 2025.

Gross income increased 19 percent to P52.98 billion from P44.39 billion a year earlier, according to chief executive officer Marilene C. Acosta.

Investment income, mainly from bonds, preferred shares and time deposits, jumped 47 percent to P6.85 billion from P4.67 billion, accounting for nearly 13 percent of gross income.

Acosta said the stronger earnings would benefit members, as a substantial portion of Pag-Ibig Fund’s annual net income is returned to them through dividends credited to their savings.

Voluntary savings from members have accounted for more than half of the agency’s total savings collections in recent years, she added. / KOC