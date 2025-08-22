Pag-Ibig income hits P28B in 1st half 2025

STATE-RUN Pag-Ibig Fund reported strong financial results in the first half of 2025, with earnings from investments climbing 51.79 percent year-on-year to P4.27 billion. The gains lifted the agency’s net income to P28.04 billion for the period, up 15.25 percent compared to the same period in 2024.

Chief executive officer Marilene C. Acosta said the performance reflects Pag-Ibig Fund’s responsibility to manage members’ savings carefully while ensuring sustainable growth. She noted that the agency remains committed to delivering affordable housing finance and competitive returns for its members.

As of June 30, the agency’s assets reached P1.14 trillion, with P869.50 billion allocated to housing-related assets, P82.70 billion in short-term loans and 168.44 billion in income-generating investments. The rest — P21.16 billion — covered cash, properties and other assets.

Pag-Ibig’s gross investment portfolio rose 24.48 percent from end-2024 to P168.47 billion, underscoring its prudent approach in balancing growth with stability. Acosta stressed that all investment decisions follow strict protocols and transparency measures, including monthly reporting to the board.

Under its charter, the Fund distributes at least 70 percent of net income as dividends to members. In 2024, it declared returns of 6.60 percent for Pag-Ibig Regular Savings and 7.10 percent for MP2 Savings, the highest since the Covid-19 pandemic. / KOC