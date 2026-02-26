Pag-Ibig investment income jumps 50% to P9.43B

STATE-RUN home lender Pag-Ibig Fund posted a nearly 50-percent increase in investment income to P9.43 billion in 2025, boosting its financial position and supporting affordable home financing and member savings programs.

In a statement issued Wednesday, Feb. 25, 2026, the agency said total assets rose to P1.23 trillion as of end-2025, while its gross investment portfolio expanded by 41 percent to P190.13 billion, up P55.27 billion from the previous year.

A significant portion of investments was placed in government securities, with the balance allocated to time deposits, corporate bonds, and preferred shares. These instruments undergo rigorous review and are subject to established safeguards, officials said.

Housing-related assets accounted for P922.07 billion of total assets, while P96.41 billion were in short-term loans. Income-generating investments totaled P190 billion, with P25.98 billion in other assets, including property and equipment, cash, and intangible assets.

Department of Human Settlements and Urban Development Secretary Jose Ramon P. Aliling, who chairs the Pag-IBIG Fund Board of Trustees, said the strong investment performance reflects prudent financial management and sound governance.

He said sustained earnings enable the agency to grow members’ savings, deliver competitive returns, and continue providing affordable home loans under the Expanded 4PH program in line with the administration’s housing agenda.

Pag-Ibig Fund Chief Executive Officer Marilene C. Acosta said investment decisions are undertaken within a governance framework designed to protect members’ savings, with regular reporting to the Board to ensure transparency and accountability.

Under its charter, Pag-Ibig Fund returns at least 70 percent of its annual net income to members as dividends. In 2024, the agency declared dividend rates of 6.60 percent for Regular Savings and 7.10 percent for Modified Pag-IBIG 2 (MP2) Savings, its highest since the pandemic. Dividend rates for 2025 are expected to be announced on Feb. 27.

Officials said stronger investment income will help sustain housing and short-term loan programs nationwide while maintaining competitive returns for members. / KOC