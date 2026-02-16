Pag-Ibig invests P10B in Megawide, eyes over 7K socialized homes

STATE-RUN Pag-IBIG Fund has invested P10 billion in preferred shares of Megawide Construction Corp. to accelerate the construction of more than 7,000 socialized housing units over the next two years under the Expanded Pambansang Pabahay para sa Pilipino Program (Expanded 4PH).

The investment, made in 2025, will support the development of 7,143 medium-rise residential units in Cavite and carries a nine percent annual return, helping sustain competitive dividends for Pag-IBIG members’ savings.

The announcement coincided with the ceremonial launch of Megawide’s precast manufacturing facility in Taytay, Rizal, attended by President Ferdinand R. Marcos Jr. and housing officials on Monday, Feb. 16, 2026. The facility will produce precast housing components for 4PH projects financed by Pag-Ibig, enabling faster and more efficient construction.

Precast construction allows building components such as walls, slabs, beams and columns to be manufactured simultaneously in a controlled environment, improving quality control and shortening project timelines.

Department of Human Settlements and Urban Development (DHSUD) Secretary Jose Ramon P. Aliling said modern construction methods would help expand access to affordable housing while supporting job generation and economic activity.

Pag-Ibig chief executive officer Marilene C. Acosta said the partnership with Megawide forms part of the agency’s broader strategy to stimulate the housing sector through long-term financing while ensuring investment returns that protect members’ savings.

Beyond the Megawide investment, Pag-Ibig said it has approved P27.12 billion in housing development financing, with P8.5 billion already released. The funding is expected to support the construction of 21,022 socialized housing units under the Expanded 4PH program.

In 2025, the agency released a record P140.54 billion in housing loans, benefiting 90,727 Filipino workers who purchased or improved their homes. / KOC