Pag-Ibig promos expand membership, reward borrowers

STATE-RUN Pag-Ibig Fund said its year-end raffle promotions helped expand membership — particularly among overseas Filipino workers and informal sector workers — while encouraging greater use of its loan programs, as the agency capped the initiatives with cash prizes of up to P500,000.

In a statement, Pag-Ibig held the year-end grand draws of its One-Plus-One Raffle Promo and Multi-Purpose Loan (MPL) Loan-to-Win Raffle Promo on Dec. 16, 2025, in Makati City, rewarding members who referred new or reactivated accounts and those who availed of Pag-Ibig’s cash loans.

Pag-Ibig said the initiatives form part of its efforts to support President Ferdinand Marcos Jr.’s directive to ensure broader access to housing, savings and financial assistance for Filipino workers, including those in the informal sector.

Launched in January, the One-Plus-One Raffle Promo encouraged active members, dubbed “PagIBIGfluencers,” to invite nonmembers to register or inactive members to reactivate their accounts, expanding access to the agency’s savings and housing programs.

The year-end draw produced three winning pairs, with one pair receiving P500,000 each, another P250,000 each and a third P100,000 each. Thirty PagIBIGfluencers and 30 referred “plus ones” also won P10,000 each as consolation prizes.

The MPL Loan-to-Win Raffle Promo, which began in February, covered eligible members who took out a Pag-Ibig Multi-Purpose Loan, a short-term cash facility for expenses such as medical needs, education, small business capital and household requirements. Borrowers earned one raffle entry per approved loan, with additional entries for online applications via Virtual Pag-Ibig, first-time borrowers and loans above P50,000.

The MPL grand draw produced 24 winners, including four who won P50,000, four who received P40,000 and 16 who took home P30,000. Another 80 MPL borrowers won P10,000 each as consolation prizes.

Pag-Ibig said the year-end winners joined 756 recipients from earlier MPL draws and 94 winners from previous One-Plus-One draws. Details on winners and prize claims are available on the agency’s website and official Facebook page. / KOC