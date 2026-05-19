Pag-Ibig Q1 income rises 11%

STATE-RUN home lender Pag-Ibig Fund posted an 11 percent increase in net income in the first quarter of 2026, bolstering its capacity to finance affordable housing projects and expand access to homeownership for Filipino workers.

In a statement released Tuesday, May 18, 2026, Pag-Ibig Fund said its net income rose by P1.7 billion to P16.77 billion from January to March this year, up from the same period in 2025.

The agency attributed the growth to strong collections and sustained earnings from its housing loan, short-term loan, and investment portfolios. Income from investments surged 51 percent to P3.03 billion during the quarter from P2.01 billion a year earlier.

Department of Human Settlements and Urban Development Secretary Jose Ramon P. Aliling, who also chairs the Pag-Ibig Fund Board of Trustees, said the agency’s strong financial position would allow it to continue supporting the government’s Expanded Pambansang Pabahay para sa Pilipino or Expanded 4PH Program.

“This performance shows that Pag-Ibig Fund remains strong, stable, and ready to support President Marcos’ directive to open more opportunities for Filipino families to own decent and affordable homes,” Aliling said.

He added that Pag-Ibig Fund remains the key financing arm of the national housing program aimed at making affordable housing more accessible to Filipino workers.

Pag-Ibig Fund’s total assets climbed 3 percent to P1.276 trillion as of March 2026 from P1.234 trillion at the end of 2025.

Pag-Ibig Fund chief executive officer Marilene C. Acosta said the agency’s growing asset base and strong fiscal standing would enable it to continue offering competitive savings returns and affordable housing loans to members.

Under its charter, the agency returns at least 70 percent of its annual net income to members through dividends credited to their savings annually.

Acosta said Pag-Ibig Fund would continue sustaining subsidized housing loan rates under the Expanded 4PH Program, including the three-percent rate for qualified socialized housing borrowers. / KOC