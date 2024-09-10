Pag-Ibig releases P77.33B home loans

STATE-RUN Pag-Ibig Fund released P77.33 billion in home loans from January to August this year, an increase of P383 million compared to the P76.94 billion released during the same period last year.

This benefited 54,063 members, enabling them to acquire or improve their homes. The amount marked the highest home loan release for the January-to-August period in the agency’s history, surpassing previous records.

“The continued growth of Pag-Ibig Fund’s home loan releases means that more Filipino workers were able to fulfill their dreams of homeownership,” said Secretary Jose Rizalino L. Acuzar, who heads the Department of Human Settlements and Urban Development and the 11-member Pag-Ibig Fund Board of Trustees.

Pag-Ibig Fund chief executive officer Marilene Acosta attributed the fund’s continuous growth to the sustained affordability and reliability of its housing loan programs for members.

Acosta emphasized the importance of members making timely loan payments, which has contributed to the organization’s strong financial health. These timely payments have allowed Pag-Ibig Fund to maintain high collection rates and a healthy portfolio of performing loans, ensuring the sustainability of its services.

“For those considering purchasing their own home, now is the best time to avail of a Pag-Ibig Housing Loan. Our interest rates remain low, and our loan terms continue to be affordable and borrower-friendly,” Acosta added. / KOC