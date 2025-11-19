Pag-Ibig rolls out relief, loans for typhoon-hit borrowers

STATE-RUN Pag-Ibig Fund has introduced a one-month payment moratorium and reminded borrowers of their housing loan insurance benefits to help members rebuild after the series of typhoons and earthquakes that struck parts of the country.

In a statement on Wednesday, Nov. 19, 2025, Department of Human Settlements and Urban Development Secretary and Pag-Ibig Fund Board chairman Jose Ramon P. Aliling said the measures are part of the agency’s expanded disaster assistance and the government’s directive to accelerate recovery in affect-

ed communities.

Pag-Ibig Fund chief executive officer Marilene Acosta said home loans come with built-in insurance that can help cover repair costs. She added that the one-month moratorium is available to borrowers in areas placed under a state of calamity due to typhoons Nando, Opong, Ramil, Tino and Uwan, as well as recent earthquakes in Cebu

and Davao.

Affected borrowers may apply for the moratorium online through Virtual Pag-Ibig.

Beyond the moratorium and insurance claim support, the agency is offering calamity loans and home improvement loans at subsidized rates.

Under the Pag-Ibig Calamity Loan Program, eligible members in calamity-declared areas may borrow up to 90 percent of their Pag-Ibig Regular Savings at an annual interest rate of 5.95 percent, payable over three years with a built-in three-month grace period.

The Pag-Ibig Home Improvement Loan allows qualified members to borrow up to P300,000 for repairs or upgrades, payable in five years. It is currently offered at a promotional rate of three percent per annum for the first 10,000 borrowers.

Earlier, Aliling directed the Pag-Ibig Fund, National Housing Authority, Social Housing Finance Corp. (SHFC) and National Home Mortgage Finance Corp. (NHMFC) to suspend collections immediately to ease pressure on affected borrowers.

The SHFC’s moratorium for communities affected by typhoon Tino runs from Nov. 4 to Dec. 3, covering member-beneficiaries in Mimaropa, Western Visayas, Central Visayas, Eastern Visayas and Caraga.

The NHMFC has likewise granted a one-month moratorium, from Nov. 4 to Dec. 3, for housing loan borrowers in Central and Eastern Visayas who were affected by the

typhoon. / KOC