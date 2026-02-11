Pag-Ibig savings hit P160.4B in 2025

STATE-RUN Pag-Ibig Fund said its members saved a record P160.41 billion in 2025, up 21 percent from the previous year. The amount marks the highest annual savings collection in the agency’s history.

The agency said the strong growth came mainly from higher voluntary savings, especially under its Modified Pag-Ibig II (MP2) Savings Program.

Department of Human Settlements and Urban Development Secretary Jose Ramon Aliling, who also chairs the Pag-Ibig Fund Board of Trustees, said the record collections show members’ trust in the agency.

“With P27.61 billion more savings collected in 2025 compared to the previous year, Pag-Ibig Fund’s solid financial position enables us to continue offering low-interest rates and to support the financing requirements of the Expanded Pambansang Pabahay Para sa Pilipino (4PH) Program of President Ferdinand R. Marcos Jr.,” Aliling said.

Voluntary savings outpace mandatory contributions

Of the total amount collected in 2025, mandatory monthly contributions reached P66.80 billion.

These are the required payments that members must make each month.

However, voluntary savings, or funds set aside beyond the required contributions, made up the larger share.

Pag-Ibig Fund chief executive officer Marilene Acosta said voluntary savings rose to P93.60 billion. This accounted for 58 percent of total savings collections for the year.

“Our members are saving more voluntarily, to the point that voluntary savings have already surpassed mandatory contributions,” Acosta said. “This is very encouraging because it shows that the culture of saving for the future remains strong among Pag-Ibig members.”

MP2 program drives growth

Acosta said additional monthly contributions above the required P200 minimum reached P10.09 billion. More members chose to increase their savings, she added.

She said the agency’s steady record of competitive annual dividend rates helped drive the increase.

The MP2 Savings Program remained the main source of growth in voluntary savings. Collections under the program reached P83.51 billion in 2025.

“We are very pleased that MP2 Savings continues to encourage more Filipino workers to set aside money for their future,” Acosta said.

She added that some retirees and pensioners have begun calling themselves “Living on Dividends,” as they use their annual returns to help pay for daily expenses. / KOC