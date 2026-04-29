Pag-IBIG to offer 20,000 housing units in housing fair

MORE than 20,000 housing units across the Visayas and other parts of the country will be offered to members of the Pag-IBIG Fund during a housing fair that opens Thursday, April 30, 2026, and runs until May 1, giving aspiring homeowners wider access to affordable properties and financing assistance.

Domingo “Jack” Jacinto Jr., vice president for the Public and Member Relations Group and Strategic Marketing Group of Pag-IBIG Fund, said the agency is preparing more than 20,000 housing units, including acquired assets, for members to choose from during the event.

“We are very excited because we have over 20,000 housing units, including Pag-IBIG acquired assets, that our members can inspect and purchase,” Jacinto said.

He added that the housing fair will also allow members to immediately determine how much they can borrow from the Pag-IBIG Fund, helping them select properties that match their financial capacity and family needs.

“Since Pag-IBIG Fund is there to assist them, members will be able to know how much they can borrow so they can choose the housing unit that fits their capacity and addresses their family’s needs,” Jacinto said.

Jacinto said the housing units are spread across Western Visayas, Central Visayas, and Eastern Visayas, with projects available in Cebu City, Bacolod City, Iloilo City, and other areas in the Visayas.

For Central Visayas, which includes Cebu, Jacinto said there are 12,545 available housing units, the largest number among the regions covered by the fair.

Cesar Bazan, department manager III of the Business Development Department–Visayas, said Western Visayas has 4,113 units, while Eastern Visayas has 856 units.

He added that developers will also showcase priority housing units outside the Visayas, including 1,466 units in the National Capital Region, 207 in Northern Mindanao, 47 in Davao Region, and 354 in Soccsksargen.

Bazan said the housing fair is intended not only to highlight Visayas projects but also to provide members with a broader range of options in other key regions.

Meanwhile, Philip Basquez, assistant department manager of the Business Development Department–Visayas, said more than 10,000 housing units are available in Cebu alone, with properties located in Cebu City, Lapu-Lapu City, Carcar City, Liloan, Compostela, and Danao City.

“So for Cebu, we have over 10,000 units. These include properties in Cebu City, many in Lapu-Lapu and Mactan, as well as in Carcar, Liloan, Compostela, and Danao,” Basquez said.

He noted that both horizontal developments, such as house-and-lot units, and vertical developments, such as condominiums, will be available, with some projects offering discounts.

Basquez also said Pag-IBIG has made the eligibility requirements more flexible for members who want to avail of housing loans.

Under the regular housing loan program, members need only 24 months of contributions, while under the Expanded 4PH program, members can qualify after just 12 months.

“We made the terms more flexible. For the regular program, only two years of membership is required, while under Expanded 4PH, members need just one year,” he said.

He added that members who have not yet completed the required number of contributions may pay the balance in a one-time lump sum to become eligible immediately.

Basquez said the housing fair will also provide on-site guidance through developers and loan value cards, allowing members to check the selling price of properties, determine how much they can borrow, and estimate loan payments based on their monthly income.

“With the help of our developers and our loan value cards, members can already determine the amount they can borrow based on their income, making it easier for them to decide during the fair,” he said.

Through the housing fair, Pag-IBIG Fund hopes to make home ownership more accessible by bringing together affordable housing options, simplified loan requirements, and on-site financial assistance for Filipino workers and their families. (ABC)