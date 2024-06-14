Cebu

Pagara eyes KO win in comeback fight

Pagara eyes KO win in comeback fight

Former ALA star Albert Pagara is out to impress in his return to the ring after a two-year hiatus. Pagara faces Chinese Aketelieti Yelejian for the International Boxing Federation (IBF) Asia lightweight title in the main event of “Thrilla in Passi City: The Return of the Prince” on June 15, 2024, at the City of Passi Arena in Passi City.

“This will be a good fight. Somebody will get knocked out,” Pagara told SunStar Cebu.

Pagara made weight in his first attempt at 134 pounds. On the other hand, Yelejian weighed-in a little bit overweight at 135.6 pounds on his first try. He eventually made the limit at 135 pounds.

“He moves a lot. But I’ve already fought boxers that move a lot, it’s nothing new. But I’m not taking any chances. This should be a nice fight,” said Pagara.

Pagara last stepped foot in the ring in 2022, wherein he stopped Allan Villanueva in four rounds in Talisay City.

Pagara expects a bigger fight if he beats Yelejian impressively.

“My promoter already has a plan for me,” he said.

Yelejian is a winner of his last two fights. He defeated Guoqi Chu by a unanimous decision that knocked out Japanese prospect Scorpion Kintaro in six rounds.

Pagara is 34-1 with 24 knockouts, while Yelejian is 8-3-1 with two knockouts.

Jemuel Aranas (4-0, 2 KOs) is up against 19-year-old Roderick Bautista (5-0, 4 KOs) in a fight of two undefeated prospects for the Oriental and Pacific Boxing Federation (OPBF) Youth light flyweight strap in the co-main feature. / EKA

Trending

No stories found.

Just in

No stories found.

Branded Content

No stories found.
SunStar Publishing Inc.
www.sunstar.com.ph