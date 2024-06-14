Pagara eyes KO win in comeback fight

Former ALA star Albert Pagara is out to impress in his return to the ring after a two-year hiatus. Pagara faces Chinese Aketelieti Yelejian for the International Boxing Federation (IBF) Asia lightweight title in the main event of “Thrilla in Passi City: The Return of the Prince” on June 15, 2024, at the City of Passi Arena in Passi City.

“This will be a good fight. Somebody will get knocked out,” Pagara told SunStar Cebu.

Pagara made weight in his first attempt at 134 pounds. On the other hand, Yelejian weighed-in a little bit overweight at 135.6 pounds on his first try. He eventually made the limit at 135 pounds.

“He moves a lot. But I’ve already fought boxers that move a lot, it’s nothing new. But I’m not taking any chances. This should be a nice fight,” said Pagara.

Pagara last stepped foot in the ring in 2022, wherein he stopped Allan Villanueva in four rounds in Talisay City.

Pagara expects a bigger fight if he beats Yelejian impressively.

“My promoter already has a plan for me,” he said.

Yelejian is a winner of his last two fights. He defeated Guoqi Chu by a unanimous decision that knocked out Japanese prospect Scorpion Kintaro in six rounds.

Pagara is 34-1 with 24 knockouts, while Yelejian is 8-3-1 with two knockouts.

Jemuel Aranas (4-0, 2 KOs) is up against 19-year-old Roderick Bautista (5-0, 4 KOs) in a fight of two undefeated prospects for the Oriental and Pacific Boxing Federation (OPBF) Youth light flyweight strap in the co-main feature. / EKA