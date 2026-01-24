Pagara faces Polkinghorn in Land Down Under

ALBERT “Prince” Pagara is back in action on March 7, 2026 and takes on undefeated Australia-based Brit Billy Polkinghorn in an eight-rounder at the Perth Convention and Exhibition Centre in Perth, Australia.

Now at 31 years old, time is of the essence for Pagara, which should have a few more peak years in the sport.

Pagara, a former ALA boy, was once groomed to be a future star in the sport. He started his pro career in 2011 and went on a blazing trail, winning 26 straight fights and capturing two regional belts.

Pagara finally had his biggest test in 2016 against tough former world title challenger Cesar Juarez in the US. Unfortunately, he lost Juarez via an eighth-round knockout, suffering his first career defeat.

Pagara would win his next nine fights before losing to Bakhodur Usmonov by a third-round stoppage last year in Tajikistan. He bounced back with two straight knockout victories in Thailand against unheralded opponents in Butsakon Mungchueklang and Nithit Sangasang in a couple of four-rounders.

Polkinghorn is a former amateur stud with close to 200 bouts in the amateur ranks. He transitioned as a pro in 2022 and scored a third-round stoppage of Broby Martin in Australia. He took a 20-month layoff to focus back on his amateur career and returned in 2024 to win three straight fights as a pro.

Polkinghorn took some time off again in 2025 but came back strong with a convincing unanimous decision win over Pinoy Jomar Paliwen last Jan. 16, 2026, in Australia.

Pagara boasts an impressive record of 37-2 with 26 knockouts, while the 29-year-old Polkinghorn is 5-0 with two knockouts. / EKA