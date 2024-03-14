Pagara hopes for another title shot

ALBERT Pagara was once one of the hottest prospects from the Philippines, fighting out of the famed ALA Gym.

However, he somehow never got the opportunity to showcase his talent at boxing’s biggest stage.

Now at 30 years old, Pagara hopes to revive his boxing career and eventually fight for a world title soon.

Pagara is making his ring return after a long hiatus and will be taking on Chinese Aketelieti Yelejian for the International Boxing Federation (IBF) Asia lightweight strap on June 15 in an event promoted by veteran boxing promoter Lorenzo “Chao” Sy in Cebu City.

“I hope to fight for a world title,” Pagara told SunStar Cebu. “I’m willing to fight anyone as long as it’s in my weight division.”

Pagara will be fighting at lightweight for now but his target is to move down to the super featherweight division and hopefully earn a world title shot there.

“I’m ready for my upcoming fight. It will be a good fight against a credible opponent. I don’t think I have ring rust. I think I have the stamina to go the distance,” he said.

The current super featherweight kings are Emanuel Navarrete (WBO), Lamont Roach Jr. (WBA), Joseph Cordina (IBF) and O’Shaquie Foster (WBC).

Pagara last saw action in 2022 and stopped Allan Villanueva in four rounds in Talisay City.

Pagara, who was once world-rated in the super bantamweight division, hopes to break into the world rankings with a win over Aketelieti.

The 25-year-old Aketelieti won two straight fights after a unanimous decision defeat to Yancheng Jin in 2021. He defeated Guoqi Chu by unanimous decision that same year before taking a two-year hiatus. Aketelieti returned last year and stopped Japanese prospect Scorpion Kintaro in the six round in their light welterweight fight in Japan.

Pagara is 34-1 with 24 knockouts, Yelejian is 8-3-1 with two knockouts. /EKA