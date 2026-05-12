Pagasa: 2 LPAs unlikely to affect PH

PAGASA said Tuesday, May 12, 2026, it is monitoring two low pressure areas (LPAs), but neither is expected to affect the country’s weather.

One LPA is the former tropical depression Caloy inside the Philippine Area of Responsibility (PAR).

“We don’t expect it to redevelop into a tropical cyclone. It is also unlikely to cause a direct effect on the weather,” Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration (Pagasa) weather specialist Veronica Torres said.

The other LPA, which was outside PAR, was located 1,690 kilometers east of northeastern Mindanao as of 2 a.m., Pagasa said.

“It is not expected to enter PAR, and also unlikely to develop into a tropical cyclone,” Torres said.

The easterlies will bring generally fair weather across the archipelago, although isolated rain showers may occur because of localized

thunderstorms.

Pagasa said the whole country will experience light to moderate winds and slight to moderate seas. / PNA