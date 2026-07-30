Pagasa: 2 LPAs unlikely to intensify

THE Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration (Pagasa) is monitoring two low pressure areas (LPAs), one inside and another outside the Philippine Area of Responsibility (PAR), but neither is expected to develop into a tropical depression within the next 24 hours.

In its weather bulletin on Thursday, July 30, Pagasa said one LPA was spotted off the coast of Nasugbu, Batangas. The weather disturbance is expected to bring cloudy skies with scattered rains over the Ilocos Region, Central Luzon, Calabarzon and Metro Manila, although it may dissipate within the next 24 hours.

Meanwhile, another LPA was located outside the PAR, about 1,615 kilometers east of Eastern Visayas as of 3 a.m. Thursday, July 30, 2026.

Pagasa said weather conditions across the Visayas and Mindanao will generally remain fair, except for possible localized thunderstorms and isolated rain showers.

No gale warnings have also been raised over the Visayas and other parts of the country.

The state weather bureau urged Cebu residents to remain vigilant and prepare for possible changes in weather conditions.

In recent days, Cebu has experienced continuous rainfall that caused widespread flooding on several roads.

The Cebu Provincial Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Office likewise advised residents to monitor daily weather forecasts to stay updated on weather conditions and minimize risks from possible adverse weather. (ANV)