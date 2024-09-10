Pagasa alerts public as LPA develops into tropical depression

THE state weather bureau, Pagasa, has issued a significant weather alert as the low pressure area (LPA) outside the Philippine Area of Responsibility (PAR) developed into a tropical depression Tuesday, September 10, 2024.

As of 4 p.m. Tuesday, the trough of the tropical depression has affected the eastern section of Mindanao. Meanwhile, Southwest Monsoon of the habagat is affecting the rest of the country.

Engineer Alfredo "Al" Quiblat Jr., Pagasa Visayas Chief, stated that they will continue to monitor the situation. He added the tropical depression is expected to enter PAR on Wednesday or Thursday. He advised the public to stay updated.

Fishermen are advised to regularly check weather updates from Pagasa and local authorities. Quiblat also advised them to stay clear of areas prone to rough seas and high winds; ensure that their vessels are properly secured and maintained; and keep emergency supplies and communication devices ready.

The state weather bureau warned that a gale warning may be issued if the situation worsens, leading to the suspension of sea trips.

"Fishermen and other maritime activities are advised to be prepared for such advisories to safeguard their lives and property," Quiblat added. (JBB)