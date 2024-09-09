Pagasa: Thunderstorms expected in Cebu City this week

CEBU City residents are advised to prepare for a week of unsettled weather, as a series of thunderstorms and strong winds are expected to impact the city starting Monday, September 9, 2024.

According to the latest forecast from the Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical, and Astronomical Services Administration (Pagasa) on Monday, cloudy skies and localized thunderstorms will dominate the city's weather for the first few days of the week.

Temperatures are expected to range between 26°C and 32°C.

As the week progresses, weather conditions are anticipated to worsen, with increased cloud cover and stronger thunderstorms.

Engineer Alfredo "Al" Quiblat Jr., Pagasa Visayas chief, advised residents to stay updated with the latest weather forecasts, as conditions can change rapidly.

He also recommended taking necessary precautions, such as securing loose objects outdoors and avoiding unnecessary travel during heavy rains or strong winds.

Towards the weekend, the weather is expected to improve slightly, with partly clear skies and scattered thunderstorms. (JBB)