Pagasa: Cebu to see fair weather, scattered thunderstorms this week

CEBU is expected to see generally fair weather from Monday, Aug. 3, 2026, through Wednesday, Aug. 5, although isolated afternoon and evening thunderstorms could still bring scattered rain, according to the Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration (Pagasa).

Pagasa Visayas weather specialist Patrick Climaco said most parts of Cebu will have improved weather conditions in the first half of the week.

However, localized thunderstorms remain likely, particularly in the afternoon and evening, he said.

Climaco said the thunderstorms will be the main source of rainfall from Monday through Wednesday. While showers are still possible, they are expected to be more scattered and intermittent than the widespread rains that drenched Cebu during the last week of July.

Pagasa’s General Flood Advisory remains in effect for parts of Central Visayas, with the state weather bureau warning that rivers and their tributaries in Cebu, including the Cotcot, Mananga, Guinabasan, Balamban and Sabangdaku river systems, may still be affected by light to moderate rain and thunderstorms.

Similar advisories remain in effect for river systems in Bohol, Negros Oriental and Siquijor.

Flooding woes

The advisory comes after several areas in Metro Cebu experienced heavy flooding following days of localized rains and the trough of a low-pressure area.

Floodwaters reached waist-deep levels in some communities and climbed to the walls of nearby houses, disrupting traffic and forcing the evacuation of students from flooded schools.

Although tropical depression (TD) Luis is not expected to directly affect Cebu, Climaco said its influence on the southwest monsoon, or habagat, will bring heavier rainfall to parts of Western Visayas over the next three days.

He said Occidental Mindoro, Antique and parts of Aklan are expected to receive more frequent and significant rainfall because of the weather system.

As of 3 a.m. Sunday, TD Luis was located 315 kilometers east of Daet, Camarines Norte, with maximum sustained winds of 55 kilometers per hour (kph) and gusts of up to 70 kph. It was moving west-southwestward slowly.

Stronger winds

By Thursday, Aug. 6, and Friday, Aug. 7, Cebu and the rest of the Visayas may experience stronger winds as the southwest monsoon intensifies.

Climaco said super typhoon Dolphin is enhancing the southwest monsoon, resulting in breezier conditions across the region.

Pagasa Visayas continues to remind the public to monitor the latest weather advisories, especially those planning outdoor activities, as localized thunderstorms can develop quickly and bring heavy rain, lightning and gusty winds. / DPC