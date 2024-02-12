Pagasa: Cool season not yet over

THE cool season is not yet over, as the northeast monsoon, locally known as Amihan, has returned in full force, bringing cold winds from mainland China and the Siberian region to Cebu.

China and the Siberian region are currently experiencing the winter season.

Alfredo "Al" Quiblat, chief of the Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical, and Astronomical Services Administration (Pagasa) Mactan, said that this trend persists after the recent respite brought by the monsoon break last week.

A monsoon break refers to a temporary interruption or cessation in the typical pattern of monsoonal rainfall.

Monsoons are seasonal wind patterns that bring significant changes in precipitation to certain regions during different times of the year. (KJF)