Pagasa declares end of Habagat season

THE Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration (Pagasa) has officially declared the end of the Southwest Monsoon, or Habagat, as weather patterns shift toward conditions associated with the termination of the rainy season over the western sections of Luzon and Visayas.

Pagasa said a gradual shift in the prevailing weather pattern has been observed in recent days, marked by the strengthening of a high-pressure system over East Asia and the southward migration of the Intertropical Convergence Zone.

The agency noted a weakening of winds and a decrease in rainfall associated with the Southwest Monsoon. These conditions are expected to persist in the coming days.

The declaration also marks the termination of the rainy season over the western sections of Luzon and Visayas. (DPC)