Pagasa declares start of Amihan season

THE Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration (Pagasa) has declared the onset of the northeast monsoon, or Amihan season, bringing cooler weather and possible cold surges in the coming months.

In a press release dated October 27, 2026, Pagasa said strengthening high pressure over East Asia has resulted in a surge of northeasterly winds and lower air temperatures over extreme Northern Luzon.

These weather patterns indicate the start of the Amihan season, which is expected to become dominant over most parts of the country in the coming months.

Pagasa said the season may bring cooler weather, episodes of cold surges and rough sea conditions.

The agency added that the shear line, tropical cyclones and the Intertropical Convergence Zone (ITCZ) may also influence the country’s weather during the season.

Meanwhile, Pagasa said it would continue monitoring weather and climate conditions, particularly as El Niño is expected to become very strong before the end of the year.

The public and concerned government agencies were advised to regularly monitor Pagasa’s weather updates. (SunStar Cebu)