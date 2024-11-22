Pagasa: Don’t ignore ‘short’ La Niña

A SHORT-LEAD La Niña, with more than a 70 percent probability of being weak, is expected to develop in the next three months and persist through the first quarter of 2025.

The Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical, and Astronomical Services Administration (Pagasa) Visayas confirmed that the alert for the phenomenon remains active despite its expected weakness, as it will bring more days of rainfall.

“La Niña will bring above-normal rainfall that we will experience, and since it is La Niña, we should not be complacent. Either the rain will be heavy, or there will be many days with rain. There is also a high possibility of flooding, especially in urban areas,” said Mark Gales, Pagasa Visayas weather specialist.

Unlike previous La Niña events, Pagasa expects this phenomenon to have a shorter duration, lasting only a few months.

“Wala pa, pero naa tay 70 percent chance nga naa tay La Niña, although short-lead ra or pila ra kabulan ang atong gi-expect nga magka La Niña,” Gales said when asked if La Niña is already being felt this year.

(Not yet, but we have a 70 percent chance of experiencing La Niña, although it’s short-lived and is expected to last only a few months.)

Gales further clarified, “The La Niña that will be experienced will not be prolonged, unlike in the past when La Niña lasted for years. This time it will only last for a few months — a short La Niña.”

He said a full-blown La Niña is considered unlikely at this time. However, even a weak La Niña is expected to bring notable changes to the country’s weather patterns in the coming months.

Rainfall outlook

In a forum on Wednesday, Nov. 20, 2024, Ana Solis, chief of Pagasa’s Climate Monitoring and Prediction Section, said that December will bring near to above-normal rainfall to areas in the eastern parts of the country. This is due to various weather systems such as the northeast monsoon, localized thunderstorms and potential tropical cyclones.

Looking ahead to January, several regions, particularly Bicol, Eastern Visayas, Mimaropa and parts of Southern Luzon, are also forecast to experience near to above-normal rainfall. This will be influenced by the intertropical convergence zone, low-pressure areas and potential tropical cyclones.

Solis added that the country could see one to two tropical cyclones in December alone, with a total of two to eight cyclones expected between December and May.

Amihan season

Gales noted that the onset of the northeast monsoon (Amihan) season is officially underway, bringing significant changes to the country’s weather. However, this does not signal the start of La Niña.

Strengthening northeasterly winds driven by a high-pressure area over Siberia are bringing colder, drier air and rougher seas, particularly in northern regions.

Northern Luzon, including areas such as Batanes, Cagayan and Ilocos Norte, will begin feeling the effects of this cold surge over the weekend, following the passage of super typhoon Pepito. / CDF