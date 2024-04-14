Pagasa: Easterlies to worsen Cebu’s hot, humid weather

CEBU will continue to experience humid and hot weather due to the persistence of easterlies in the coming days, according to the state weathere bureau.

This worsens the existing drought caused by the El Niño phenomenon and the ongoing dry, hot season, according to experts from the Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration (Pagasa).

Easterlies in tropical countries like the Philippines refer to eastward winds that bring warm, moist air from the Pacific Ocean, resulting in humid and hot conditions.

Alfredo “Al” Quiblat Jr., Pagasa Visayas chief, urged the public to take precautions, such as staying hydrated, as the high heat index is expected to persist all week.

“Padayon ta makasinati og init, alimuot o alingasang nga panahon. So, taas atoang temperatura,” he told SunStar Cebu on Sunday, April 14, 2024.

(We will continue to experience warm, humid, or vexing weather. So, we will have high temperatures.)

According to Quiblat, Cebu is expected to have a surface air temperature ranging between 27 to 34 degrees Celsius this week.

Cebu City will experience a heat index between 37 to 38 degrees Celsius in the next two days.

A heat index of this level indicates that heat cramps and heat exhaustion are possible, and further activity may result in a heatstroke.

The easterlies is also expected to bring passing rains during late afternoon or in the evening.

In a separate interview on Sunday, weather specialist Jhomer Eclarino said these rains occur only for a short time, saying the public will still experience hot weather most of the time.

The Philippines experiences only two seasons, which are dry and wet. Despite the absence of a specific summer season, Filipinos commonly refer to the dry season as such.

Safety measures

Earlier, Dr. Eugenia Mercedes Cañal, a regional epidemiologist from the Department of Health Central Visayas, urged the public to adhere to safety measures during the intense heat.

She stressed avoiding outdoor activities between 10 a.m. and 4 p.m., particularly during peak hours when the heat index is highest.

Cañal also advised wearing sunscreen and staying hydrated by drinking plenty of water.

She discouraged the public to consume soft drinks, tea or coffee as these can contribute to dehydration. / KJF