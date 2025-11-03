Pagasa explains typhoon terminologies

AS TYPHOON Tino (Kalmaegi) approached the Visayas region on Monday, Nov. 3, 2025, the Philippine

Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration (Pagasa) Visayas explained important weather terminologies to help residents better understand storm updates and warnings.

Pagasa Visayas weather specialist Janina Marte, in an interview with Beyond the Headlines, simplified several meteorological terms as the approaching typhoon was forecast to impact Cebu.

Marte explained sustained winds refer to the consistent strength of the wind over a certain period. These are used to determine the category or intensity of a storm.

Meanwhile, gustiness refers to the sudden bursts of stronger wind that occur for a short time, usually near the storm’s center. Gustiness can reach up to 150 kilometers per hour, especially close to the eye wall or the area surrounding the storm’s calm center.

A typhoon has three main parts: The eye, eyewall, and rainbands.

The eye is the calm center of the storm, where the weather can briefly appear clear; while the eyewall surrounds the eye and contains the strongest winds and heaviest rains.

Rainbands extend outward around the eye wall, bringing widespread rain and gusty winds even to areas far from the storm’s center.

Marte clarified public concerns on why fair weather may still be experienced even when Tropical Cyclone Wind Signal (TCWS) No. 1 had already been raised.

She said when Pagasa raises TCWS No. 1, it means that within the next 36 hours, the affected area may begin to experience the effects of the typhoon.

Marte said this lead time allows residents and local authorities to make the necessary preparations for safety.

Storm surge vs. tsunami

Marte said both storm surge and tsunami involve an abnormal rise in sea level, but their causes differ.

A storm surge is caused by strong winds pushing seawater toward the shore during a typhoon; while a tsunami is triggered by an underwater earthquake or seismic activity.

While both can cause flooding and damage in coastal areas, storm surges are more likely during strong tropical cyclones.

The weather bureau reminded the public to prepare for power outages, charge mobile phones, store clean water, and stock up on ready-to-eat meals.

Pagasa urged the public to continuously monitor official updates through the DOST-Pagasa website and to coordinate with local government rescue teams for designated evacuation sites in flood-prone and coastal areas. / DPC