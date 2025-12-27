Pagasa: Fair weather expected until early January

The Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration (Pagasa) said there is no weather disturbance being monitored as of December 27, 2025, and generally fair weather is expected to continue through the first week of January.

Pagasa Weather Specialist Ana Dumdum said the latest weather analysis shows stable conditions nationwide, including during the New Year period, with no existing low-pressure area (LPA) that could develop into a storm.

“As of today, December 27, there is no low pressure area being monitored,” Dumdum said.

“Based on our latest analysis, weather conditions are expected to remain generally favorable until the first week of January, including the New Year.”

Dumdum explained that while there is no immediate threat of storm formation, Pagasa continues to monitor the possibility of an LPA developing later in the month or beyond the first week of January.

She said any potential weather disturbance is more likely to form toward the latter part of the period and not in the coming days.

“If an LPA forms, it is more likely to happen after the first week of January, which is why monitoring remains important,” she added.

Despite the generally fair outlook, Pagasa clarified that the country will not experience completely dry weather.

Dumdum said localized thunderstorms may still occur in some areas due to prevailing easterlies.

Easterlies, or warm winds coming from the Pacific Ocean, may bring scattered rain showers and thunderstorms, particularly in the afternoon or evening, she explained.

“We are not expecting totally dry conditions.

Localized thunderstorms are still possible, and easterlies may affect some parts of the country,” Dumdum said.

“These weather systems can bring rain showers and thunderstorms.”

Pagasa advised the public to remain cautious, especially during sudden downpours, and to continue monitoring official weather updates.

Dumdum reminded residents to bring umbrellas, stay dry, and take necessary precautions whenever rain occurs.

“So far, the overall weather situation is favorable, but people should still stay alert and informed,” she said.

Pagasa continues to urge the public to rely on official advisories and forecasts, as weather conditions may still change in the coming weeks. (ABC)