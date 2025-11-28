Pagasa: Fair weather this weekend

THE Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration (Pagasa) Visayas is expecting generally fair weather conditions across the country this weekend, according to weather specialist Mark Gales on Friday, November 28, 2025.

“This weekend, we’re expecting generally fair weather conditions, so it will be mostly hot throughout the day. But we still have chances of localized rains,” Gales said. He added that there will still be “chances of isolated rainshowers due to localized thunderstorms.”

Gales also reported that Pagasa has not monitored any low pressure area as of Friday, aside from the previous Typhoon Verbena that already reached Vietnam.

“As of now, we are not monitoring any low pressure area or weather disturbance. However, based on our weather model, there is a low to moderate chance that an LPA may form and possibly develop into a typhoon by the second week of December,” he said.

Despite the possibility of a weather system forming in the coming weeks, Gales assured that the weather on the weekend is expected to remain calm.

“For now, we expect generally fair weather, so conditions will be stable and calm, except for the usual localized thunderstorms,” he added. (ABC)