Pagasa flags heavier December rains in Cebu, Bohol

THE Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration (Pagasa) forecast above-normal rainfall across Central Visayas, including Cebu and Bohol, for December 2025.

Pagasa weather specialist Ana Dumdum said the region is expected to receive around 200 millimeters of rainfall for the month. This exceeds the normal December average of 171.9 millimeters by more than 20 percent.

Dumdum attributed the increased rainfall to a La Niña Advisory. Pagasa issued the advisory in November after downgrading from a

La Niña Alert.

She said warmer sea surface temperatures in parts of the tropical Pacific Ocean near the Philippines enhance cloud formation and increase the likelihood of rain.

“When waters near the country are warmer, cloud development becomes more active, resulting in higher chances of rainfall,” Dumdum said.

She said several weather systems will affect the region throughout December, including the northeast monsoon or amihan, which may bring occasional to heavy rain.

Other systems contributing to rainfall include the easterlies, low pressure areas, the intertropical convergence zone and localized thunderstorms.

In its 4 a.m. weather advisory Saturday, Dec. 27, Pagasa said the shear line and the northeast monsoon will bring rains over various parts of the country.

The shear line will cause cloudy skies with scattered rains and isolated thunderstorms over the Bicol Region, Eastern Visayas, Marinduque and Romblon.

The northeast monsoon may bring cloudy skies with rains over Quezon Province and partly cloudy to cloudy skies with isolated light rains over Metro Manila and the rest of Luzon.

The rest of the country may experience partly cloudy to cloudy skies with isolated rain showers or thunderstorms due to the easterlies.

Pagasa warned of moderate to strong winds and moderate to rough seas over Northern Luzon. Moderate winds and seas are expected over the eastern sections of Central Luzon, Southern Luzon and the Visayas.

Residents in Central Visayas were advised to monitor weather bulletins for periods of heavy rainfall. / ABC