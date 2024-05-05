Pagasa: It will be a hot CVIRAA week

AS THE Central Visayas Regional Athletic Association (Cviraa) sports meet peaks this week, participants and spectators should prepare for scorching temperatures, as forecasters predict continued hot days.

Jhomer Eclarino, weather specialist from the Visayas division of the Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical, and Astronomical Services Administration (Pagasa), advised Cviraa participants to stay hydrated, seek shade when needed and avoid prolonged sun exposure.

In an interview on Sunday, May 5, 2024, Eclarino said Cebu will continue to experience a heat index under the extreme caution category, suggesting that heat cramps and heat exhaustion are possible, and further activity outdoors may result in heat stroke.

“We still need to take precautions against the high heat index and this high surface air temperature...follow the advice of doctors from the DOH (Department of Health),” he said in a mix of English and Cebuano.

The Cviraa 2024 runs from May 4 to 9.

Based on Pagasa’s database, the highest surface air temperature expected for this week is 33 degrees Celsius. They also project the heat index to reach 37 to 38 degrees Celsius.

Surface air temperature is the actual air temperature measured by a thermometer, while the heat index factors in both temperature and humidity to measure how hot it feels to the human body.

Eclarino said there might be low chances of passing and isolated rains, but these will not persist. He added that aside from the ongoing easterlies, which exacerbate the humid conditions, there are no other prevailing weather systems.

In tropical countries like the Philippines, easterlies refer to eastward winds that bring warm, moist air from the Pacific Ocean, resulting in humid and hot conditions.

With temperatures expected to remain high throughout the week, organizers and officials are closely monitoring the well-being of participants and implementing precautionary measures to ensure their safety.

Cebu City Sports Commission Chairman John Pages said in a press conference last week that no Cviraa outdoor games will be held between 9 a.m. and 3 p.m. to prioritize the safety and health of the student-athletes and coaching staff.

He said outdoor sporting events can be done as early as 5:30 a.m.

In a chat message to SunStar Cebu during the opening day last Saturday, May 4, Pages said they began as early as 5:30 a.m. and were able to conduct competitions for five sports, including athletics, gymnastics, baseball, softball and bocce events for the para-games.

The City expects 12,000 participants from the 20 school divisions in the region for the sporting meet, of which 8,500 will be student-athletes, with the rest comprising the technical committee and coaching staff.

A total of 1,362 gold medals are up for grabs in the 21 regular sporting events, which are archery, arnis, athletics, badminton, baseball, basketball, billiards, chess, football, futsal, gymnastics, sepak takraw, softball, swimming, table tennis, taekwondo, tennis, volleyball, wrestling, wushu, and the newly added dancesports.

Additionally, para-sports such as athletics, goalball, bocce and swimming will be included for differently-abled student-athletes.

There will be one demonstration sport, pencak silat, aiming to introduce Filipino martial arts. / KJF