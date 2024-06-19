Pagasa: It’s rainy in Cebu in days ahead

RESIDENTS in Cebu can expect localized thunderstorms throughout the week due to the presence of a southwest monsoon (habagat) in Western Visayas, according to a weather specialist.

Light to moderate rains will be felt in the succeeding days due to habagat, said Jomar Eclarino, a weather specialist at the Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration (Pagasa) Visayas, which is stationed on Mactan Island.

Eclarino said in a phone interview on Wednesday, June 19, that some areas in Cebu could experience partly cloudy to cloudy skies any time of the day this week, especially during the morning.

Possible flash floods and landslides should also be expected in vulnerable areas, he added.

Eclarino further said that the development of a typhoon from June 19 to 27 is “low or less likely” to happen, but about 10 to 13 tropical typhoons are forecasted to visit the country before the end of the year.

Following a downpour Wednesday, several areas in the cities of Cebu and Mandaue were flooded. / DPC