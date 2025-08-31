Pagasa monitors 2 LPAs

TWO low pressure areas (LPAs) are being monitored inside the Philippine Area of Responsibility (PAR), the state weather bureau said Sunday, Aug. 31, 2025.

According to the Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration (Pagasa), one LPA was last located 90 kilometers east northeast of Daet, Camarines Norte, while another was spotted 900 kilometers east of Eastern Visayas.

Both weather systems are unlikely to develop into tropical depressions within the next 24 hours, Pagasa said.

The trough of the LPA off Daet will bring cloudy skies with scattered rainshowers and thunderstorms over the Bicol Region, Eastern Visayas and Quezon.

Pagasa warned of possible flash floods and landslides due to moderate to heavy rains.

Meanwhile, the southwest monsoon or “habagat” will affect Metro Manila, Mimaropa, Calabarzon, the rest of Visayas, the Zamboanga Peninsula, Northern Mindanao and Caraga.

The rest of Luzon and Mindanao may experience partly cloudy to cloudy skies with isolated rainshowers or thunderstorms.

Pagasa advised the public to remain alert against possible flash floods and landslides, especially in low-lying and mountainous areas, and to monitor further weather updates. / PNA