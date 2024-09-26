Pagasa monitors 2 weather disturbances

THE state weather bureau was monitoring a low-pressure area (LPA) outside the country’s area of responsibility and another weather disturbance that could become an LPA.

The LPA outside the Philippine Area of Responsibility (PAR) was located around 2,700 kilometers east of Central Luzon, according to the Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration (Pagasa).

Pagasa said that while the LPA is unlikely to enter the country, it may strengthen into a weak storm within the next 24 to 48 hours as it moves towards the northern part of the Pacific Ocean.

A second weather disturbance, currently a cloud cluster within the PAR, was also under observation.

Although it has a low chance of intensifying into a cyclone, Pagasa said there is a possibility of it developing into an LPA in the coming days.

The Inter-Tropical Convergence Zone (ITCZ) continues to affect Palawan, Visayas, and Mindanao, bringing cloudy skies and isolated rains to these areas.

Pagasa Visayas chief Alfredo Quiblat Jr. said Cebu City is expected to experience partly cloudy skies with isolated rain showers due to the ITCZ.

Residents in Mindanao, particularly in Zamboanga Peninsula, Northern Mindanao, and Caraga, were also advised to prepare for localized thunderstorms and scattered rain showers within the next 24 hours.

As for the LPA outside PAR, rough seas are anticipated around northern Luzon, especially near Batanes and Cagayan.

Pagasa has issued a warning of possible gale conditions over the weekend, which could disrupt sea travel for small vessels.

The weather bureau continues to monitor these systems closely and advises the public to stay updated with the latest weather information and advisories. / JBB