Pagasa monitors tropical depression, expected to enter PAR by Sunday

THE Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration (Pagasa) is closely monitoring a tropical depression that remains outside the Philippine area of responsibility (PAR) but is expected to enter the country in the coming days and will intensify into a typhoon.

According to Pagasa Weather Specialist Joseph Merlas, as of 10 a.m. on Saturday, November 1, 2025, the tropical depression was spotted 1,375 kilometers northeast of Mindanao. It is moving in a west-northwestward direction at 15 kilometers per hour.

Merlas explained that the weather disturbance is still outside PAR, so it has no direct effect yet over the Visayas area.

“For today, Saturday, November 1, and even tomorrow, Sunday, November 2, we will still experience generally fair weather just like the warm and sunny conditions we have right now,” he said.

He added that localized thunderstorms may occur in some parts of Bohol and southern Cebu, which could bring short, isolated rain showers lasting up to one or two hours depending on the thunderstorm’s position.

However, Merlas warned that by Sunday, November 2, the tropical depression could enter PAR and will be given the local name “Tino”, the 20th tropical cyclone to hit the country this year.

“Once it enters our PAR, it is expected to move westward and possibly make its first landfall over the Caraga Region or Eastern Visayas by Monday evening, November 3, or Tuesday morning, November 4,” Merlas said.

The weather specialist explained that after its initial landfall, the storm may traverse parts of Central Visayas, crossing Negros Island and Western Visayas, before eventually heading toward Palawan.

He said that the critical period for Central Visayas would be between Tuesday, November 4, and Wednesday, November 5, 2025.

Pagasa added it is forecast to raise Tropical Cyclone Wind Signal No. 1 over parts of Eastern Visayas and Caraga by Sunday morning or afternoon, depending on the storm’s speed and direction.

Merlas cautioned the public not to underestimate the approaching weather disturbance, as it could intensify into a typhoon once it enters PAR.

“This may reach typhoon category with winds of about 120 to 130 kilometers per hour, so we urge everyone to monitor updates and take precautionary measures,” he said.

He advised residents, especially those in flood-prone and landslide-prone areas, to start preparing while there is still time.

“We know that many are busy observing All Saints’ Day and All Souls’ Day, but we also encourage everyone to take time to prepare for this storm,” Merlas reminded.

He also urged the public to reinforce their homes, prune nearby trees, and ensure that their surroundings are secured ahead of possible strong winds and heavy rains.

“As this storm moves closer, we may also experience intense rainfall and possible storm surges along coastal areas,” Merlas added.

“The strongest winds and heaviest rains are usually near the center or eyewall of the typhoon, so we should remain alert once IT ED enters our area.”

Pagasa will continue to issue regular tropical cyclone bulletins and weather advisories as the tropical depression approaches the country. (ABC)