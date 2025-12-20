Pagasa: No LPA monitored, ITCZ brings rains to Mindanao, Palawan

THE Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration (Pagasa) Visayas said that there is currently no Low Pressure Area (LPA) being monitored inside or near the Philippine area of responsibility (PAR).

Pagasa Visayas Weather Specialist Mark Gales said that as of December 20, 2025, no LPA has been detected, stressing that the prevailing weather conditions are being driven by other weather systems.

“At present, we are not monitoring any low pressure area. However, the Intertropical Convergence Zone (ITCZ) is affecting Mindanao and parts of Palawan, which is why these areas are experiencing rainfall,” Gales explained.

He added that the Visayas is being affected by the easterlies, warm winds coming from the Pacific Ocean, which are also bringing scattered rains to the region.

Despite the absence of an LPA, Pagasa continues to closely monitor weather developments, particularly under the agency’s Tropical Cyclone Threat Potential forecast.

He noted that there remains a possibility that a weather disturbance could still develop into an LPA in the coming days.

“Based on our Tropical Cyclone Threat Potential forecast, there is a chance that a low pressure area may develop east of Mindanao or the Visayas,” he said.

However, Gales emphasized that even if an LPA forms, the likelihood of it intensifying into a tropical cyclone is low.

“If it does develop into an LPA, there is only a low chance that it will become a storm,” he said.

Gales further explained that the potential LPA may be embedded within the ITCZ, which is known to be a common breeding ground for LPAs and tropical cyclones.

“The ITCZ is recognized as a breeding ground for Low Pressure Areas and tropical cyclones, which is why we continue to monitor it closely,” he added.

Despite these possibilities, Pagasa maintained that there is still no confirmed LPA at present.

Pagasa advised the public to stay alert for weather updates, especially in areas currently experiencing rainfall due to the ITCZ and easterlies, as conditions may still change in the coming days. (ABC)