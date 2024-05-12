Pagasa: Peak of severe heat from El Niño yet to hit

THE peak of the severe heat brought by El Niño in Cebu has yet to come.

Weather specialist Jhomer Eclarino, from the Visayas Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical, and Astronomical Services Administration (Pagasa) Regional Services Division, said this amid reports that the worst of El Niño is already over.

Eclarino told SunStar Cebu on Sunday, May 12, 2024, that they are not yet ruling out the possibility of increased heat in Cebu in the coming days.

"Ang ubang areas possibly na reach na nila ang taas nga heat index, dili pakompyansa because wala pa nahuman ang dry hot season o tag-init sa Pilipinas," he said.

(Some areas may have already reached high heat indexes. However, let's not be complacent because the dry hot season in the Philippines has not yet ended)

Eclarino noted that the highest recorded heat index for Cebu this year was still at 40 degrees Celsius.

It is categorized under the extreme caution category, suggesting that heat cramps and heat exhaustion are possible, and further activity may result in heatstroke.

The weather expert added that the public should remain careful since they are still expecting the figures to rise to 44 degrees Celsius.

When the heat index reaches 42 up to 54, it is considered under the dangerous category, where heat cramps and exhaustion are highly likely, and heatstroke becomes probable with continued activity.

"Dili pa kompyansa because May is the hottest month sa atoa so possibly mosaka pa atoang heat index," he said.

(Do not be complacent yet because May is the hottest month for us, so our heat index may possibly rise even further.)

In earlier reports, Eclarino noted that last year, the highest heat index recorded in Cebu was 43 degrees Celsius on May 17, 2023.

Meanwhile, for this week, he said that hot weather will still prevail despite the isolated and passing rainshowers during the late afternoon until early morning.

He explained that these rains are brought by easterlies and localized thunderstorms.

Easterlies are the eastward-blowing trade winds, common in tropical regions like the Philippines, bringing warm, humid weather and occasional rain showers.

Based on their database, the highest surface temperature this week will reach 32 degrees Celsius, while the heat index on Sunday and Monday, May 13 might reach up to 39 degrees Celsius.

The heat index is a measure of how hot it feels when relative humidity is factored in with the actual surface air temperature, which refers to the actual temperature of the air measured by a thermometer. (KJF)