Pagasa: Rains, rough seas likely in early February

RESIDENTS in Cebu can expect mostly cloudy skies with occasional rains in the first week of February due to the influence of a shear line, the Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration (Pagasa) Visayas said.

Pagasa Visayas weather specialist Ana Dumdum said in a phone interview on Saturday, Jan. 31, 2026, that weather conditions are expected to remain mostly cloudy until Tuesday, Feb. 3.

While the shear line is forecast to mainly affect Eastern Visayas, parts of northern Cebu may experience the brunt of the disturbance.

Dumdum added that a surge of the northeast monsoon, or amihan, is expected in the first week of February, bringing intermittent light rains that could occasionally trigger thunderstorms.

She warned that small sea vessels may encounter hazardous conditions, making island-hopping trips risky during this period.

Looking ahead to the second week of February (Feb. 4–10), Pagasa Visayas said there is a low likelihood that cloud clusters will develop into a low-pressure area.

Dumdum explained that there remains significant uncertainty, as these cloud clusters are still being monitored outside the Philippine Area of Responsibility.

The shear line is expected to bring scattered rains over large parts of the country, Pagasa said in its 4 a.m. bulletin on Saturday.

Cloudy skies with scattered rains and isolated thunderstorms are forecast over the Visayas, Romblon, Catanduanes, Camarines Sur, Albay, Sorsogon, Masbate, Dinagat Islands, Surigao del Norte, Surigao del Sur, Agusan del Norte, Camiguin and Misamis Oriental.

Pagasa warned of possible flash floods or landslides in these areas due to moderate to heavy rains.

Meanwhile, the rest of Mindanao will have partly cloudy to cloudy skies with isolated rain showers or thunderstorms caused by localized weather systems.

Metro Manila and the rest of the country will experience partly cloudy to cloudy skies with isolated light rains due to the northeast monsoon.

Moderate to strong winds and moderate to rough seas are expected over the northern and eastern sections of Luzon and the Visayas, as well as the eastern section of Mindanao. The rest of the archipelago will have light to moderate winds and slight to moderate seas. / DPC, PNA