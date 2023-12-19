Pagasa sees stable weather leading to Christmas Day

AS THE tropical cyclone Kabayan (Jelawat) weakened from being a tropical depression into “remnants of low-pressure area” after making landfall in Manay town in Davao Oriental, the local weather state bureau said Tuesday, Dec. 19, 2023, the public may expect better weather conditions in the days leading to Christmas.

Alfredo “Al” Quiblat Jr., chief of the Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration (Pagasa) Mactan said Kabayan has become weaker as a result of the frictional impacts of the landfall after traversing Mindanao’s rugged terrain.

“Starting today, we will be experiencing an improved weather condition, in the sense that comparing it yesterday (Monday) that we had continuous rain the whole day, now definitely we will see the sun,” he said, adding that weather conditions will become better in the coming days up until Christmas Day, Dec. 25.

Quiblat, however, said there might still be formations of cloudy skies and possible light rain showers, brought about by either localized thunderstorms or shear lines. A shear line occurs at the convergence of cold air from the northeast monsoon, or Amihan, and warm air from the Pacific Ocean.

As of Tuesday morning, Quiblat said the low pressure was still inside the Philippine Area of Responsibility, located 290 kilometers southwest of Zamboanga del Sur in the Sulu Sea.

While there is no prevailing gale warning alert or indication of strong winds raised in Central Visayas, there might still be winds not favorable for small vessels.

Last Monday, Pagasa raised a gale warning alert over Camotes Islands and Bohol.

Central Visayas is now cleared from the strong wind alerts, but it is still raised over Eastern Visayas.

Quiblat also said they forecast that no more tropical cyclones following Kabayan until the end of the year. This means that only 11 cyclones will be recorded this year, in contrast to the country’s average of 20 typhoons per year.

“Until Dec. 31, we are not seeing any likelihood of tropical cyclone or typhoon entering the Philippine Area of Responsibility,” he said.

Quiblat added that currently, the country is still experiencing a cold air brought about by easterlies or Amihan wind from mainland China and Siberia.

The weather station is recording an air temperature from 26 to 29 degrees Celsius, which is way lower than the average 30-31 degrees Celcius recorded air temperature in December, he said.

He said for the remaining days of the week up to Monday, Dec. 25, the region can expect a cold air, ranging from 25 to 31 degrees Celsius.

Meanwhile, the Philippine Coast Guard has allowed the return of sea trips after voyages were suspended on Monday due to the threat posed by Kabayan. SunStar Cebu reported last Monday that around 1,295 passengers in Cebu were stranded due to the suspension of trips.