Pagasa: Solar eclipse not visible in Cebu; total darkness a 'hoax'

A LOCAL meteorologist said that the total solar eclipse will not be visible in the Philippines, including Cebu.

Weather specialist Jhomer Eclarino from the Regional Services Division of the Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical, and Astronomical Services Administration (Pagasa) Visayas clarified that it will only be visible on the other side of the world.

Meanwhile, Eclarino also dismissed claims of three-day darkness circulating on social media, stating there is no scientific proof of such an event.

A solar eclipse occurs when the moon passes directly between the Earth and the Sun, completely blocking the Sun's light and casting a shadow on the Earth's surface.

A total solar eclipse happens when the moon entirely covers the sun, while a partial solar eclipse indicates that only a section of the sun's surface is obscured by the moon.

Eclarino told SunStar Cebu on Saturday, April 6, 2024, that the total solar eclipse will be visible on the Marquesas Islands, a group of volcanic islands in French Polynesia.

However, some countries in the Pacific region and North America will also witness the phenomenon.

He added that the solar eclipse will then move across North America, starting on the Pacific Coast and moving towards Mexico, the United States of America, and Canada, ultimately ending in the Atlantic Ocean.

Based on Pagasa's astronomical division in their central office in Metro Manila, during a total solar eclipse, the sky darkens as if it were night.

"Those who will experience the total solar eclipse will witness temporary darkness due to the alignment of the sun, moon, and earth," he said, noting that the phenomenon lasts for hours.

Additionally, Eclarino clarified that speculations of three-day darkness are false since they lack scientific evidence.

Earlier, Astronomer Nico Mendoza from Pagasa's central office also debunked this claim.

“[We] would like to inform the general public that the news circulating on the internet about the Earth experiencing three days of darkness due to its passage through Photon Belts on April 8, 2024, is a hoax,” the weather bureau stated.

Meanwhile, Eclarino said that Pagasa is planning to complete a planetarium in Mactan this year.

He did not provide further details such as the projected completion date, but currently, he said that some work still needs to be done at the establishment.

A planetarium, designed to simulate the celestial environment and allow visitors to observe and learn about stars, planets, and other celestial objects, will soon be opened near the Mactan-Cebu International Airport in Lapu-Lapu City.