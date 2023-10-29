Pagasa urged vote early to avoid hot weather

ELDERLY voters and those with comorbidities, are urged to vote early to avoid the excessive heat expected on Monday, October 30, 2023, during the Barangay and Sangguniang Kabataan Elections.

Alfredo Quiblat, head of the Philippine Atmospheric Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration Central Visayas said on Sunday, Oct. 29, the heat index may reach as high as 39 to 40 degrees Celsius, classified as extreme.

The heat index gauges how hot it feels by factoring in temperature and humidity, indicating discomfort.

He encouraged early voting, avoiding the sun from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., as the highest heat index occurs during this time. Polling is open from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Quiblat urged the public to not stay under the sun for more than 20 minutes and to always bring water and protective gear when lining up to vote.

Wearing lightweight clothing is also advised.

He, however, mentioned the possibility of passing rains due to a developing low-pressure area, especially onset of the "kalag-kalag" holidays.

Quiblat said the weather conditions are favorable for sea travelers, particularly those need to travel. Winds are forecasted to be between 20 to 30 km/h.

Kalag-kalag

Quiblat said intensify rain may occur day after the election due to a low-pressure area entering the Philippine Area of Responsibility.

"Expect light to moderate rains, but it may also develop into heavy rain due to the low-pressure area," he said.

However, he said the weather may improve on kalag-kalag or on All Saints' Day and All Souls' Day, on November 1 and 2, as they do not see the weather condition to develop into a typhoon.