Heat warning: Cebu hits 'extreme caution' levels as new storm looms

CEBU residents are being urged to stay indoors and hydrate as the heat index climbs to dangerous levels. Local weather bureau Pagasa has placed the region under the "extreme caution" category, with temperatures feeling as hot as 33°C to 41°C.

Jhomer Eclarino, Pagasa Visayas chief forecaster, warned that these temperatures can lead to heat cramps, exhaustion, and even heat stroke if people do not take precautions.

Monitoring new tropical depression

While the heat is the immediate concern, weather officials are also watching a tropical depression outside the Philippine Area of Responsibility (PAR).

The Good News: It is expected to enter PAR next week but is unlikely to hit Central Visayas or Cebu directly.

The Forecast: The storm will likely "recurve" and move upward away from land.

The Intensity: While it may not hit land, it could still grow into a typhoon or even a super typhoon over the ocean.

How to stay safe

For now, Cebu can expect fair weather with only small, localized rain showers through the third week of April. Health officials advise everyone to: