Pagasa warns of evening thunderstorms across Cebu

RESIDENTS across Cebu can expect rain showers due to localized thunderstorms on Tuesday, July 21, 2026, according to the Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical, and Astronomical Services Administration (Pagasa) Visayas.

In a phone interview with SunStar Cebu, Pagasa Visayas weather specialist Ever John Tenio said the rain showers are expected to occur from evening until early morning and could last from one to two hours.

Tenio said localized thunderstorms can bring heavy to intense rainfall, similar to the severe downpour that hit parts of Cebu earlier in the day.

"What we experienced earlier can already be considered severe. Localized thunderstorms can produce heavy rains, so these downpours should not be underestimated," he said in a mix of Cebuano and English.

He advised the public to stay vigilant, especially those living in low-lying and mountainous areas, as severe localized thunderstorms may trigger flash floods and landslides. (DPC)