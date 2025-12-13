Pagasa warns of heavier December rains in Central Visayas

THE Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration (Pagasa) has forecast above-normal rainfall across Central Visayas, including Cebu and Bohol, for the month of December 2025.

Pagasa weather specialist Ana Dumdum said the region is expected to receive around 200 millimeters of rainfall for the entire month, exceeding the normal December average of 171.9 millimeters by more than 20 percent.

Dumdum attributed the increased rainfall to the country being under a La Niña Advisory, which Pagasa issued in November after downgrading from a La Niña Alert.

She explained that warmer sea surface temperatures in parts of the tropical Pacific Ocean near the Philippines are enhancing cloud formation, increasing the likelihood of rain.

“When waters near the country are warmer, cloud development becomes more active, resulting in higher chances of rainfall,” Dumdum said.

She added that several weather systems are expected to affect the region throughout December, including the northeast monsoon or amihan, which may bring occasional to heavy rain showers.

Other weather systems that could contribute to rainfall include the easterlies, low pressure areas, the intertropical convergence zone and localized thunderstorms.

Meanwhile, in its 4 a.m. weather advisory issued Saturday, Dec. 13, Pagasa said the shear line and the northeast monsoon are forecast to bring rains over various parts of the country.

The shear line is expected to cause cloudy skies with scattered rains and isolated thunderstorms over the Bicol Region, Eastern Visayas, Marinduque and Romblon.

The northeast monsoon, on the other hand, may bring cloudy skies with rains over Quezon Province and partly cloudy to cloudy skies with isolated light rains over Metro Manila and the rest of Luzon.

The rest of the country may experience partly cloudy to cloudy skies with isolated rain showers or thunderstorms due to the easterlies.

Pagasa also warned of moderate to strong winds and moderate to rough seas over Northern Luzon, while moderate winds and seas are expected over the eastern sections of Central Luzon, Southern Luzon and the Visayas. Light to moderate winds and slight to moderate seas are forecast over the rest of the archipelago.

Residents, particularly in Central Visayas, were advised to stay updated with weather bulletins as periods of heavy rainfall may occur throughout the month. / ABC / PNA