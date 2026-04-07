Pagasa warns of hotter days ahead

WITH the heat index in Cebu already reaching 37 degrees Celsius, the Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration (Pagasa) warned that temperatures are expected to rise further toward late April, with May projected to be the hottest month of 2026.

During a news forum on Tuesday, April 7, Pagasa Visayas weather specialist Jhomer Eclarino said the region is already experiencing more dry days this April.

“This month of April, tinatawag na more dry days or araw na walang ulan, so mas marami during month of April,” Eclarino said.

He said the current heat being experienced is not yet at its peak.

“Kining nasinati nato nga kaigang sa panahon, dili pa ni. Makasinati pa og mas init at the end of April and month of May base sa atong historical record, kini ang pinaka-hot nga month sa Pilipinas, ang month of May,” he added.

Eclarino said the highest heat index recorded in Cebu so far was 37 degrees Celsius on Sunday, April 5.

The heat index refers to what the body actually feels, as it factors in both temperature and humidity.

He added that hot and humid weather will persist in the coming days, with less than a 50 percent chance of rain until the weekend.

Based on Pagasa records, Central Visayas experienced higher heat indices last year, with temperatures peaking at 42 degrees Celsius in April and 43 degrees Celsius in May 2025.

Eclarino also noted that La Niña was officially terminated on March 9, placing current conditions under a neutral phase.

However, based on climate experts, he said there is an increasing likelihood of El Niño developing in the coming months, with a 62 percent probability by June to July, which may rise to as high as 83 percent toward the end of the year. (CDF)